Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,307 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 237,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,305. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

