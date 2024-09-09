Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 48,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 269,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,898. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

