Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

