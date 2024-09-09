Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $27.77 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,113. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

