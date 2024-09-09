Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

ANET stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.85. 191,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,031. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

