Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 55,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 158,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. 503,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

