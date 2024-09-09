Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 112,973 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112,973 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $90,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $5.12 on Monday, reaching $215.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,045,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,040,414. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59. The company has a market cap of $689.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

