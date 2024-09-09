Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 11,429 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $625.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.29. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

