Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,117 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

LMT stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $572.82. The stock had a trading volume of 78,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

