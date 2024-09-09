The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

