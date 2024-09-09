The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.48. 2,575,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,106. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.