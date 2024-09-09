The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

SCHW stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

