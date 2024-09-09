The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.20. The stock had a trading volume of 224,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $359.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

