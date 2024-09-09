The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,628.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 604,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,613. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $414.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

