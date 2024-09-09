The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

