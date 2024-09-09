The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

