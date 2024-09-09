Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 25th

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2332 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.36.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
