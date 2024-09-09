Tiff Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,767 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.47. 23,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.