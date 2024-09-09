Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 9,731,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,240,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Tilray Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
