Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 9,731,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,240,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

