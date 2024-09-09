Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.66. 948,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,624. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Toro by 522.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

