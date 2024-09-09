Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,355 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,366,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 975,736 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,080,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 317,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

JBLU stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.91. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

