Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

