Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $283,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $257,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $7,480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 440.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

