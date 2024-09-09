Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Analysts at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 134.90% from the company’s current price.

TRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

