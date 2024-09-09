Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
