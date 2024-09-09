Trium Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 95,026 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian

About Hawaiian

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.