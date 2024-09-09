Trium Capital LLP Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,718,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,699,110,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,652,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,999,056,000 after buying an additional 173,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,044,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,362,000 after purchasing an additional 178,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACN opened at $339.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average of $324.05. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.