Trium Capital LLP Buys Shares of 1,671 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $305.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

