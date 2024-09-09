Trium Capital LLP Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 0.4% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $367.59 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average of $418.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.