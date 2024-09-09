Trium Capital LLP Has $887,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.0 %

BLD opened at $360.40 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.96 and its 200 day moving average is $408.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.