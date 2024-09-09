Trium Capital LLP Invests $2.01 Million in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

AY opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

