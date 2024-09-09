Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.