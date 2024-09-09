Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 28133033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.66 ($0.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.72 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($106,508.88). Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

