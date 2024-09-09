Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $70.68. 2,155,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,281,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.