UBS Group Lowers Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $14.00

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:FOA opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Finance of America Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

