UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 356,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $69,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 652,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after acquiring an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.