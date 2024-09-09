Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $377.72 and last traded at $377.17. 216,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 923,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.