Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.27. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 45,260 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 95,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

