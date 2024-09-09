UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $99.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

UMB Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

