United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $25,794.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,098.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,044. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

