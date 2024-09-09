United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Down 3.6%

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 66,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 906,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

