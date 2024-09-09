United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,317,162,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V stock opened at $280.21 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $510.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

