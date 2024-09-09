United Services Automobile Association Has $28.36 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $332.65 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.