United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,448. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

