United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,425 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

