United Services Automobile Association Sells 8,724 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 512,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

