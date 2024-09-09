United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $166.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

