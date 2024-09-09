United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.32

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.89. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 1,072,927 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $788.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $184,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

