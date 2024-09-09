United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,787 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

