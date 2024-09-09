US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.73% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $354,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $89.18. 123,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

